CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 6.3%

CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 552,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,632,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on CureVac B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CureVac B.V. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

