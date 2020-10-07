Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. 7,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,942,000 after purchasing an additional 147,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,259,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

