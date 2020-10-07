Cubic (NYSE:CUB) PT Raised to $65.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $58.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cubic by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cubic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

