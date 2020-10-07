CryptoSoul (SOUL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $513.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $52,401.00 and $513.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00259547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00035676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00082896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.01493736 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00158194 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 277,073,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,288,194 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

