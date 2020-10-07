CryptoPing Price Up 3.2% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, HitBTC and Tidex. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $15,849.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01541420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00157178 BTC.

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

