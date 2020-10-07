Cryptonex Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $89.85 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00015155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.01529576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00158985 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex launched on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org . Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

