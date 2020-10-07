Cryptoindex.com 100 Market Cap Reaches $33.63 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00005068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $3,810.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.28 or 0.04799632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057360 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00031913 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 is a token. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

