Cryptocean Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $2,131.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.58 or 0.04792552 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00057118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00032030 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,116,400 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,301 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.