CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $48.59. Approximately 948,566 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 648,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

CYRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CryoPort from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CryoPort from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,825 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

