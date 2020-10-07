Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

CCK stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. 3,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

