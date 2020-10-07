CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $8.88. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 692 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $492.14 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

