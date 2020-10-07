Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.60

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.60 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Get Crocs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $73,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 59.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.