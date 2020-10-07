Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $50.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CROX. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,649,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Crocs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 333,924 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.