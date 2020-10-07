Critical Survey: Tilray (TLRY) versus Its Rivals

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tilray alerts:

This table compares Tilray and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.90 Tilray Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 0.63

Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilray and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 135 359 406 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 110.06%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Summary

Tilray peers beat Tilray on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.