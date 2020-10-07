Critical Survey: Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) versus Contura Energy (NYSE:CNTE)

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Contura Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30% Contura Energy 9.63% 324.63% 10.30%

81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Contura Energy and Contura Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.06 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -3.03 Contura Energy $1.65 billion 0.05 $154.52 million $9.58 0.82

Contura Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Contura Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contura Energy has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Contura Energy and Contura Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Contura Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Contura Energy presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.34%. Given Contura Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Contura Energy.

Summary

Contura Energy beats Contura Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia. The company also provides coal trading and coal terminal facility services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

