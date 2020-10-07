Critical Review: KemPharm (KMPH) & The Competition

KemPharm (OTCMKTS: KMPH) is one of 714 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare KemPharm to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get KemPharm alerts:

This table compares KemPharm and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $12.84 million -$24.52 million -0.75 KemPharm Competitors $1.97 billion $236.04 million -1.85

KemPharm’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than KemPharm. KemPharm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

KemPharm has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm’s rivals have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of KemPharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for KemPharm and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 0 0 N/A KemPharm Competitors 7260 19840 37702 1513 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.22%. Given KemPharm’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KemPharm has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -36.04% N/A -75.19% KemPharm Competitors -3,190.93% -185.39% -30.72%

Summary

KemPharm rivals beat KemPharm on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder. It also provides APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product candidate of benzhydrocodone and acetaminophen to treat the short-term management of acute pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with KVK-Tech, Inc. to manufacture and commercialize APADAZ. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.