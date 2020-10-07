Critical Review: Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) versus GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Banco Macro and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 2 0 1 0 1.67 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.36 billion 0.39 $427.46 million $10.87 1.26 GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S $8.44 billion 0.60 $910.32 million $0.82 5.59

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro. Banco Macro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Banco Macro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 27.44% 37.61% 8.03% GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S 9.67% 7.45% 0.84%

Summary

Banco Macro beats GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services. It also provides loan products, such as commercial loans that comprise general purpose loans, working capital loans, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans comprising personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, loans funded by development banks, and general purpose loans; microcredit loans; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; and trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution, bancassurance, and payment and collection services, as well as engages in deposit and lending operations in foreign currencies. Further, it is involved in merchant and investment banking activities; trading activities that include fixed income trading, and derivatives and foreign exchange operations, as well as the provision of treasury, pension plan administration, investment fund advice, financial advisory, leasing, private banking, and insurance services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 1,421 branches and 3,781 ATMs in Colombia; and 350 branches and 1,993 ATMs in Central America. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. was founded in 1994 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.