Critical Contrast: Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) versus 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of 500.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of 500.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 500.com and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50

Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus target price of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than 500.com.

Profitability

This table compares 500.com and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 500.com -2,115.05% -86.49% -71.81% Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36%

Volatility & Risk

500.com has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 500.com and Madison Square Garden Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 500.com $5.70 million 22.13 -$91.41 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.01 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -31.07

500.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats 500.com on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Sweden, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the sports information portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

