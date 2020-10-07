Critical Contrast: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) vs. M.D.C. (NASDAQ:MDC)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and M.D.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. 7.52% 14.75% 7.90%

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and M.D.C.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A M.D.C. $3.29 billion 0.92 $238.31 million $3.72 12.81

M.D.C. has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harbor Custom Development and M.D.C., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A M.D.C. 1 3 4 1 2.56

M.D.C. has a consensus target price of $47.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Given M.D.C.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M.D.C. is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of M.D.C. shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of M.D.C. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M.D.C. beats Harbor Custom Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

