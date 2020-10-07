Critical Contrast: Aphria (APHA) & Its Peers

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.56, meaning that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -46.09 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 0.71

Aphria’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aphria and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 135 359 406 14 2.33

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $9.47, suggesting a potential upside of 88.30%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 102.82%. Given Aphria’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

