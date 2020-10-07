Critical Comparison: OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) & Zoom Video Communications (NYSE:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 10 15 0 2.48 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus target price of $358.08, indicating a potential downside of 26.17%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than OneConnect Financial Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and OneConnect Financial Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 221.54 $25.31 million $0.09 5,388.89 OneConnect Financial Technology $330.51 million 24.05 -$240.28 million ($0.75) -28.97

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. OneConnect Financial Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% OneConnect Financial Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions. The company also operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; Gamma O, an open API platform-as-a-service for reusable financial technology components and integrations; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it provides technology infrastructure, such as data management and cloud services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and asset management. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sen Rong Limited.

