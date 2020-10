Critical Comparison: Electromed (ELMD) & Its Peers

Electromed (NYSE: ELMD) is one of 59 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Electromed to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electromed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electromed $32.47 million $4.16 million 19.15 Electromed Competitors $1.01 billion $120.03 million 24.41

Electromed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Electromed. Electromed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electromed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electromed 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed Competitors 337 996 1689 86 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Electromed’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electromed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Electromed has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed’s competitors have a beta of 24.48, suggesting that their average share price is 2,348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Electromed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Electromed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Electromed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electromed 12.82% 14.48% 13.01% Electromed Competitors -310.31% -90.21% -20.70%

Summary

Electromed competitors beat Electromed on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

