Critical Analysis: Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) vs. Glory Star New Media Group (NYSE:GSMG)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Leaf Group has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.61, meaning that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Leaf Group and Glory Star New Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leaf Group and Glory Star New Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $154.96 million 1.05 -$26.84 million N/A N/A Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leaf Group.

Profitability

This table compares Leaf Group and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -11.64% -43.65% -21.92% Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. It also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for an audience of motivated and experience-seekers. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. The company sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.