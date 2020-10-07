Critical Analysis: Envision Solar International (EVSI) versus The Competition

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ: EVSI) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Envision Solar International to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Envision Solar International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Envision Solar International Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Volatility and Risk

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envision Solar International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million -$3.93 million -17.47 Envision Solar International Competitors $3.26 billion $569.33 million 3.98

Envision Solar International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Envision Solar International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Envision Solar International Competitors 2919 9113 15236 931 2.50

Envision Solar International presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.15%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Envision Solar International competitors beat Envision Solar International on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

