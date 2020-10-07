Critical Analysis: American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Westlake Chemical (OTCMKTS:WLK)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Energy Partners and Westlake Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical $8.12 billion 1.07 $421.00 million $3.26 20.83

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than American Energy Partners.

Risk and Volatility

American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical 5.14% 4.74% 2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Energy Partners and Westlake Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical 2 11 4 0 2.12

Westlake Chemical has a consensus target price of $56.88, indicating a potential downside of 16.36%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.1% of Westlake Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats American Energy Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including sidings, pipes, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

