Cred (LBA) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Cred has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. During the last seven days, Cred has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00260047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00083157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.01492123 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00158181 BTC.

About Cred

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, DDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bibox, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.