Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.52. Countryside Properties shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Countryside Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Countryside Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

