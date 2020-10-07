COTI (COTI) Trading Down 23.8% This Week

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.01529576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00158985 BTC.

About COTI

COTI's genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.

COTI's official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . COTI's official website is coti.io

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

