Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.78.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,577. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $363.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day moving average of $318.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.