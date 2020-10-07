Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Gap Up to $42.20

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.20, but opened at $43.75. Costain Group shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 517,080 shares.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.35.

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

