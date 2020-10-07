Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Coro Energy Plc (LON:CORO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Coro Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 725,589 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

About Coro Energy (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration and production of natural gas in Northern Italy. The company has operations in Sillaro, Bezzecca, and Sant'Alberto, Italy. Its licenses cover an area of approximately 65.5 square kilometers, and combined proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

