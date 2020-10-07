Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of GLW traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 120,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,588. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 346.13, a PEG ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.