Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 278,627 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 2.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Corning by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,020,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,221,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 116,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 336.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

