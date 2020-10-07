Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 178.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,190 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Copart worth $57,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Copart by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,392.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 129,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 52,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.47. 23,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $112.02.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. Copart’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

