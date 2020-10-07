Contrasting Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and Moody’s (OTCMKTS:MCO)

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lion and Moody’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A Moody’s 0 4 7 0 2.64

Moody’s has a consensus price target of $292.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Moody’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moody’s is more favorable than Lion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Moody’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Moody’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion and Moody’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69 Moody’s $4.83 billion 11.32 $1.42 billion $8.29 35.12

Moody’s has higher revenue and earnings than Lion. Moody’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and Moody’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 8.72% 13.67% 8.11% Moody’s 33.38% 207.04% 17.40%

Volatility & Risk

Lion has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moody’s has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moody’s beats Lion on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants. It also provides over-the-counter pharmaceuticals comprising analgesics, cold medicine, tonics and nutrients, antidiarrheal drugs, gastrointestinal medicine, eyedrops, gum-disease treatments, analgesics and anti-inflammatory poultices, medicinal skin-care products, and insecticides; and medical/toiletry products that include semi-adhesive cooling pads. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, which comprise laundry detergents, pre-care products, bleaches, fabric softeners, and clothing care agents; and living care products, including dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and cooking-aid products. Further, it provides direct marketing products, such as supplements and drinks, health and functional food products, hair care products, etc.; gift and channel-specific products comprising gifts, novelties, etc.; chemicals that include fat and oil products, carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for and construction, etc.; and detergent for institutional use. Additionally, the company offers pet supplies, including sanitary products, oral care, body care, laundry care and room care products, etc.; and provides construction, real estate, transportation and storage, and temporary staffing services. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 130 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems used by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 4,800 non-financial corporate issuers; 4,100 financial institutions issuers; 17,600 sovereign, sub-sovereign, and supranational public finance issuers; and 1,000 infrastructure and project finance issuers, as well as 9,600 structured finance transactions. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and offers subscription based research, data, and analytical products comprising credit ratings, credit research, quantitative credit scores and other analytical tools, economic research and forecasts, business intelligence and company information products, and commercial real estate data and analytical tools. It also offers software solutions, as well as related risk management services; and offshore analytical and research services with learning solutions and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody's Corporation in September 2000. Moody's Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

