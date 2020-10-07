Contrasting 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) & At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) and At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and At Home Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A At Home Group -35.75% 14.74% 2.88%

This is a summary of current recommendations for 1847 Goedeker and At Home Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1847 Goedeker 0 0 0 0 N/A At Home Group 1 6 5 0 2.33

At Home Group has a consensus price target of $14.18, indicating a potential downside of 22.96%. Given At Home Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe At Home Group is more favorable than 1847 Goedeker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of At Home Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of At Home Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1847 Goedeker and At Home Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A At Home Group $1.37 billion 0.87 -$214.43 million $0.57 32.28

1847 Goedeker has higher earnings, but lower revenue than At Home Group.

Summary

At Home Group beats 1847 Goedeker on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc. operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri. 1847 Goedeker Inc. is a subsidiary of 1847 Goedeker Holdco Inc.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments. As of February 22, 2019, it operated approximately 180 stores in 37 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

