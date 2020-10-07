CONTRACOIN Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and approximately $66,085.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00008232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,435,932 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

