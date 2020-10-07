Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Up 5.9%

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.02. 416,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 844,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $321.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.37.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.79. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conn’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 403,966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Conn’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 127,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conn’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

