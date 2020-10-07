CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.61 Million

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will announce sales of $203.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.50 million and the lowest is $193.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $233.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $832.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $851.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $964.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $271,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 151,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,260,000 after acquiring an additional 665,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.47. 4,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,157. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

