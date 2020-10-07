CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.49. CONMED reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on CNMD shares. BidaskClub raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock worth $991,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CONMED by 49.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000.

CNMD traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

