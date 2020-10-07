Concepta (LON:CPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.80. Concepta shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 250,246 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14.

About Concepta (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

