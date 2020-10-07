Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to report $64.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.65 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $68.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $261.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $254.50 million to $273.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $278.65 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $291.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of CPSI opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,050.00. Insiders sold 52,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,369 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

