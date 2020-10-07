Comparing Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) and Gafisa (NYSE:GFASY)

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) and Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Gafisa has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xinyuan Real Estate has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gafisa and Xinyuan Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gafisa $101.48 million 1.04 -$6.60 million N/A N/A Xinyuan Real Estate $2.48 billion 0.04 $68.35 million N/A N/A

Xinyuan Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gafisa and Xinyuan Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A Xinyuan Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Xinyuan Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gafisa and Xinyuan Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gafisa N/A N/A N/A Xinyuan Real Estate -1.53% -3.79% -0.38%

Summary

Xinyuan Real Estate beats Gafisa on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gafisa Company Profile

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties. The company also acquires development sites through public auctions of government land and direct negotiations. In addition, it provides property management services for its developments and other real estate-related services. Further, the company offers landscaping engineering and management, real estate consulting and marketing, leasing management, culture and media, property decoration, electronic commerce, technical, and management consulting services; operates retail stores; sells construction materials; develops technologies; and installs intercom systems. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

