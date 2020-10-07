Comparing The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) & Hutech21 (NASDAQ:CLGZF)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Hutech21 (OTCMKTS:CLGZF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

This table compares The Hackett Group and Hutech21’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $282.47 million 1.24 $23.28 million $0.79 14.72 Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hutech21.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Hackett Group and Hutech21, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hutech21 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.77%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Hutech21.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Hutech21’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 4.17% 13.38% 9.55% Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of The Hackett Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hutech21 has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Hutech21 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions in the areas of core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Hutech21 Company Profile

Hutech21 Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies cost-effective and advanced telecommunication, broadcasting coverage extension solutions for worldwide cellular operators and television broadcasters. The company was founded on May 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Rathwell, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.