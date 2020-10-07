Comparing SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and SVMK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.56 billion 1.71 $126.00 million $1.08 18.39 SVMK $307.42 million 10.26 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -40.14

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tripadvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVMK has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tripadvisor and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 3 16 4 0 2.04 SVMK 0 1 6 0 2.86

Tripadvisor currently has a consensus price target of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 28.65%. SVMK has a consensus price target of $26.86, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than SVMK.

Profitability

This table compares Tripadvisor and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -9.45% -4.61% -2.40% SVMK -24.73% -27.64% -10.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of SVMK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats SVMK on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories. Its offers SurveyMonkey CX, a customer experience (CX) and feedback solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee engagement solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. In addition, it offers GetFeedback, a CX solution designed for the salesforce ecosystem; and Usabilla, which provides voice of customer technology. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. SVMK Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

