Comparing CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) and Quantum Medical Transport (NASDAQ:DRWN)

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) and Quantum Medical Transport (OTCMKTS:DRWN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CRA International has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Medical Transport has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CRA International and Quantum Medical Transport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRA International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quantum Medical Transport 0 0 0 0 N/A

CRA International currently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.37%. Given CRA International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CRA International is more favorable than Quantum Medical Transport.

Profitability

This table compares CRA International and Quantum Medical Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRA International 4.73% 13.81% 5.10% Quantum Medical Transport N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of CRA International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CRA International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Quantum Medical Transport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CRA International and Quantum Medical Transport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRA International $451.37 million 0.66 $20.75 million $3.01 12.69 Quantum Medical Transport N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CRA International has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Medical Transport.

Summary

CRA International beats Quantum Medical Transport on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc., a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues. The company also offers consulting services, including research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in the areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations to corporate clients and attorneys. In addition, it offers management consulting services comprising strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, valuation of intellectual property and other assets, assessment of competitors' actions, and analysis of new sources of supply. The company serves various industries, including agriculture, banking and capital markets, chemicals, communications and media, consumer products, energy, entertainment, financial services, health care, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, oil and gas, real estate, retail, sports, telecommunications, transportation, and technology, as well as metals, mining, and materials. CRA International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Quantum Medical Transport Company Profile

Quantum Medical Transport, Inc., doing business as Quantum Medical Data Services, operates as a medical blockchain data services company. It is developing a medical blockchain technology for secure data storage and data transfer. The company was formerly known as A Clean Slate, Inc. and changed its name to Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. in August 2015. Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

