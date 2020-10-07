Comparing ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) & Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% ChipMOS Technologies 10.79% 12.16% 6.71%

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Envision Solar International and ChipMOS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.15%. Given Envision Solar International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and ChipMOS Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million 20.12 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -17.47 ChipMOS Technologies $680.00 million 1.29 $83.87 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChipMOS Technologies beats Envision Solar International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

