Comparing Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) & BGC Partners (NYSE:BGCP)

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of BGC Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BGC Partners and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGC Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cboe Global Markets 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus price target of $100.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than BGC Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BGC Partners and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGC Partners $2.10 billion 0.45 $55.71 million $0.61 4.34 Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 3.83 $374.40 million $4.73 18.57

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than BGC Partners. BGC Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cboe Global Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BGC Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BGC Partners pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BGC Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

BGC Partners has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BGC Partners and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGC Partners 1.06% 42.18% 6.16% Cboe Global Markets 15.07% 18.23% 11.67%

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats BGC Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, it offers fully electronic brokerage, financial technology solutions, market data, post-trade services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the Fenics, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, BGC Market Data, kACE2, EMBonds, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, and Lucera brand names. Further, the company provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements; and option pricing and analysis tools. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

