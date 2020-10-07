Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.28. Communications Systems shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 13 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Communications Systems, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

