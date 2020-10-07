Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CMC traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 26,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,428. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
